Fish found dead at Godavari river

NASHIK: Thousands of fish have been found dead in the Godavari river in the Tamaswadi area due to contaminated water. Due to this, citizens are afraid as they use the river water for various purposes. The river water has been contaminated by chemical water. Water supply has been provided to many villages from the banks of the Godavari river through fencing pipes. Water is released into the fields and wells through pipelines made by some farmers.

As this water is also used for drinking by the citizens, the health of the citizens and animals is in danger. In Nashik city, many companies manufacture chemicals and pesticides, and the chemical wastewater is released into the Godavari river basin from companies. Sewage from a village on the banks of the river Godavari enters the river and contaminates the water frequently. It is demanded that the administration should take immediate action against the culprits and those responsible for playing with the lives of civilians and animals.

"Contaminated water has killed fishes in the river basin. As the livelihood of the birds in the Nandurmadhyameshwar bird sanctuary depends on these fishes, the habitat of the birds will be affected. This has endangered the health of the villagers living in the villages along the riverside." - Datta Arote, district president, Prahar Vidyarthi Sanghatana, Nashik