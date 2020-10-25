First target is ZP, civic bodies: Khadse

Nashik: Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who left BJP on Friday to join the Sharad Pawar led NCP, on Saturday received grand welcome by party activists in the city when he was on his way to Jalgaon, his home turf.



"In the BJP, the Bahujan leaders who are expanding the party are being neglected. Therefore, after joining the NCP, my first targets are Zilla Parishads and municipal councils," Khadse said.



The Zilla Parishads and Municipalities where 'groups' are formed, I want to take possession of that first. This will be followed by next course of action. Khadse said that he will not take tension now but will give tension.



He was talking to the media in Nashik. Gone are the days of tensions, he said. The same Bahujan leaders who led the BJP to expand the party are being ignored. So I adopted a way out of the party in time, he clarified.



"Efforts will be made to bring Jalgaon as well as Zilla Parishads and municipal councils in North Maharashtra under the regime of the NCP," the erstwhile BJP leader said.



In Nashik and Satpur, including New Nashik, there is a large Leva Patil community in the area. Khadse has big followers here. So while Khadse was returning to Jalgaon, he took a halt in Nashik yesterday.



On the occasion, women activists chanted slogans and welcomed Khadse. He spoke to the media at a government guest house near the golf club ground.



Wishing a good health for former CM Devendra Fadnavis after knowing his Corona infection, Khadse said, "Good luck to Fadnavis for his fastest recovery," Khadse on the occasion simply evaded question on Fadnavis.