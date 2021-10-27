First offline GBM to focus on IT sector

NASHIK: For the last one and a half years, the general body meeting (GBM) of Nashik Municipal Corporation was being conducted online due to the pandemic, But now the government has allowed to hold the general meetings offline by following the Corona rules, a special GBM of NMC has been convened on Friday (October 29).

Mayor Satish Kulkarni has called this meeting to discuss about making Nashik an ‘IT hub. After the second wave of Corona receded, the state government’s urban development department has given green signal to hold the general meetings offline. Therefore, the voice of the corporators, which was suppressed due to technical glitches in the network and some political reasons in the online general meetings, will now be heard in this physical meeting.

The first case of corona was found in Nashik city in the first week of April last year. In view of the growing number of cases, the central government had imposed restrictions through lockdown. Accordingly, the urban development department of had imposed restrictions on the meetings of all the government and semi-government organisations - right from the ministry up to the local self-governing bodies.

In the democratic process, local bodies were allowed to hold online meetings to run their meeting agendas smoothly. Accordingly, restrictions were imposed on the working of the general body meetings of the corporation. After the physical GBM convened in April last year, since then for the last one and a half years, the meetings have been organised through online mode.

Many corporators did not even get a chance to cast their votes in the online GBM due to network issues and political infighting. So there was resentment among the corporators who were demanding that the work of the general body should be done offline.