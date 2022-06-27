First heavy rains expose smart works

NASHIK: Nashik is a city situated on nine hills. This city has a rich historical, religious and cultural significance and hence has been chosen under the Centre’s ambitious Smart City project. Despite this, the officials of Smart City Company spent crores of rupees in the city without taking into confidence senior people’s representatives, including the municipal corporation. The latest example is that of the Dahipool area where smart city works are underway. The area was inundated in the first heavy rains even after spending crores of rupees in the area. It has exposed the works of the smart city.

The Smart City is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project under which works worth about Rs 1,000 crores were to be carried out in the city, with the help of municipal corporation along with the Central as well as the State governments. NMC has already given Rs 200 crore out of its share of Rs 250 crore to the company. However, the city has not developed as much as it should be. This has led to constant allegations against the Smart City company. Notably, the then CEO of Smart City was sent back after the resolution was passed in the GBM. The new CEO then took over. Nashikites expected the working method to change after the change of officers, but it does not seem to have happened.

The Dahipool area, which is the main market in the district including Nashik city, used to be flooded every year during monsoon. The Smart City Company had come up with a special plan to prevent water from accumulating in the area. However, heavy rains in the city a few days ago exposed the company’s smart work.

Up to four feet of rainwater

Where the company had spent crores of rupees to prevent water from accumulating, but the first heavy rains had inundated the entire Dahipool area with up to four feet of flood water. On the other hand, the shops in the area were also submerged. Vehicles parked outside the shops were also seen being literally swept away in the water. This has again put a question mark on the very motive of the works being carried out in the city. Nashikites are expecting a sustainable solution to this flood water problem which the city and particularly low-lying areas like Saraf Bazar face every monsoon.