First consignment of O2 concentrators arrive: Puri

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today (Thursday) said that first consignment of oxygen concentrators have arrived from Germany on an Air India flight.</p><p>An oxygen concentrators, is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air.</p><p>In a tweet, the minister today (Thursday) said: "First consignment of Oxygen concentrators from Germany arrives in Delhi on @airindiain Flight AI120. More to follow.a?</p><p>"Every stakeholder of India's civil aviation sector is making a meaningful contribution in our unrelenting fight against COVID."</p><p>Besides, Air India, SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Wednesday, airlifted 1,000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi.</p><p>In the last two weeks, more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted by SpiceJet for SpiceHealth.</p><p>Lately, India is reporting new record daily increases in coronavirus infections, prompting new lockdowns and restrictive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.</p><p>The exponential rise has lifted the demand for these medical equipments which are used to provide oxygen to Covid-19 patients especially as the country faces a supply crunch in the availability of medical oxygen.</p>