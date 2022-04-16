Firefly festival's preparations begin

NASHIK: After two years of corona outbreak, tourists will have the opportunity to see the fireflies glistening in the Kalsubai-Harishchandragad sanctuary along with the reservoir. Wildlife Department has started planning for the Firefly Festival by holding meetings with the Joint Forest Management Committees. With the preparations for the festival in full swing, there is an atmosphere of joy among nature lovers, tourists and local tribal families.

Every year in the last week of May month and in the first, and second week of June, Kajwa Mahotsav is organised on the premises of Bhandardara Kalsubai Sanctuary. As soon as the rainy season begins, the footsteps of the tourists turn towards the Kalsubai-Harishchandragad Sanctuary in the Bhandardara forest reserve on the border of Nashik-Ahmednagar district to experience the glittering world of fireflies. For the past two years, however, the corona has barred tourists from entering the area to see the fireflies glowing in the dark of night.

The outbreak of corona has been reduced and the state’s restrictions have been lifted and the wildlife department has focused on planning a firefly festival. In the forests of Murshet, Mutkhel, Panjre, Ghatghar and Ratanwadi in the Bhandardara dam area, fireflies shine on the Saada, Behda trees. Therefore, volunteers will be appointed to keep a special watch on the riotous tourists coming into the area. Also, the wildlife department and other agencies will be on high alert. Three rescue teams will also be deployed to prevent possible accidents.

Parking for tourist vehicles will be provided in certain villages. Tourists will have to park their vehicles at this place and walk to enjoy the festival. The wildlife department has been directed to take strict action against the tourists who break the rules without permission. Meanwhile, about 50,000 tourists visit Kajwa Mahotsava every year. The festival has a turnover of lakhs of rupees. It is believed that this year’s festival will revive the economic cycle that was halted due to corona.

Meeting of Forest Management Committees concluded

On the backdrop of Kajwa Mahotsav, a meeting of 17 Joint Forest Management Committees of the area including Kalsubai-Harishchandragad Sanctuary was held in the presence of Ganesh Ranadive, Assistant Conservator of Wildlife. The planning of the festival was discussed in detail in this meeting. A joint meeting of wildlife, police, excise and other departments will be held shortly to prevent malpractices in the festival.