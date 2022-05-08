Fire outside MSEDCL office

NEW NASHIK: A fire broke out outside the MSEDCL office, adjacent to Symbiosis College in New Nashik, but the fire brigade reached the spot immediately and managed to douse the fire.

The grass outside the MSEDCL office, adjacent to Symbiosis College on New Nashik Ambad Link Road, suddenly caught fire. Firefighters were called immediately as the blaze was raging. A team of New Nashik Fire Brigade, including leading fireman Ravindra Lad, driver Ismail Qazi, firemen Somnath Shinde, Kantilal Pawar and Sanjay Gadekar, got the fire under control in a short time.

The immediate action by these firefighters saved the property worth lakhs of rupees. The fire brigade personnel are being appreciated from all levels. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.