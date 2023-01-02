Fire incidents on first day of new year

Nashik
A massive fire erupted in a factory at Igatpuri in Nashik district on Sunday after a loud explosion was heard in the area. Several workers are feared trapped in the fire and firefighting operations are currently underway. Two persons killed and 17 others were injured in the fire incident. Giving an update on the same, Union MoS Health, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar said that the rescue operation was underway and CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fanavis are monitoring the situation.
“Officials from the local administration and the district’s Guardian minister are present here. Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM are monitoring the situation. Teams deployed to douse fire at the poly film factory,” he added.
The fire broke out at the factory in Nashik's Mundegaon village at 11 am after a huge boiler explosion, officials said. Visuals from the fire incident showed flames and smoke billowing out from the building. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared an update on the fire incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.
“Some of the workers of the company have been trapped in the severe fire that broke out at Jindal Company located near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district. Rescue and search operations of the fire brigade are still going on. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident,” he tweeted. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that rescue efforts were underway.