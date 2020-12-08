Fire destroys sugarcane crop worth in lakhs

NASHIK: The sugarcane fields worth Rs. one lakh burnt yesterday in Donwade village due to a short circuit of the electric wires. As informed by Deolali Camp's police station, a total of '30 guntha 'i.e. 0.75 acre of field got burnt in the fire. The spark emerged from a short circuit in the electrical wires of the MSECDL passing from above the fields.



Jaidev Shiram Tandale, the owner of the field stated that there was no crop insurance done by him for the crops. When he contacted MSECDL's office, the officials stated that they would think about the compensation and would let him know. The primary cause of the fire was a short circuit, and the incident happened in Donwade village of the district.

