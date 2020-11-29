* 1.5 hectares of grass lost

* Two hours to control fire by FDCM

* Case registered against unidentified



Nashik: On Saturday, a sudden fire broke out at Pandavleni hills. Some trekkers rushed to the spot after seeing a large amount of smoke rising from the top of Pandavaleni around 10 am. At that time, it came to light that the grass on Pandavaleni was set on fire. Some tried to extinguish with efforts but its spread quickly due to dry grass.



A team of Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation (FDCM) was called as the fire spread due to strong winds. The team arrived immediately at the spot and made necessary efforts to put stop on fire After battling for two hours, the squads managed to control the fire. However, 1.5 hectares of grass has been damaged in this accident.



The fire broke out at survey no 225 in the reserved forest near Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Forest Park at Pandavaleni around 10 am on Saturday. Citizens informed the fire department along with the forest department. Some trekkers, including Forest Department personnel, began extinguishing the fire with the help of tree branches. However, at that time the wind was blowing and helped the fire to spread.



Therefore, forest rangers and officers along with forest laborers went to all sides of the fire and tried to control the fire. Forest laborer Sudam Jadhav, Narottam Kokani, Mansingh Gavit and Shivaji Gaikwad took control of the fire after two-hours. The trees on the hill were not damaged in the incident. However, 1.5 hectares of grass was burnt to ashes.