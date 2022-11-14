Fire brigade: 208 posts still vacant

Nashik
Although the municipal corporation and police are trying their best to prevent incidents of accidents in the city, no one, however, seems to be ready to talk about the recruitment of the fire brigade department.
Nashik Municipal Corporation has sanctioned 299 posts of firemen, out of which only 91 firemen are currently working and as many as 208 posts are still vacant.
After the horrific bus accident on Aurangabad Road, a meeting was held in the municipal corporation with the police, municipal administration and other administration officials regarding road safety.
In this meeting, various issues to prevent accidents have been discussed and some decisions have been taken. But at the same time, Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar has also raised the need to pay attention to the recruitment of fire brigade personnel which was necessitated after the tragedy in Nashik city.
Offices have been set up in all divisions of the fire brigade in Nashik city. At the same time, fire tenders have also been made available in the city. As some of these tenders are more than fifteen years old, the process of acquiring new fire extinguishers has also started.