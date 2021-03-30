Deshdoot Times

Fire breaks out in Harsul Waghera Ghat

Will the fire series stop?
Fire breaks out in Harsul Waghera Ghat
Representational Image
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
Forest department
forest fire
Harsul Wagera Ghat
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com