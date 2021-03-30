Fire breaks out in Harsul Waghera Ghat

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The forest resources of Trimbakeshwar taluka are getting destroyed frequently. The incident took place in Harsul Waghera Ghat on Sunday midnight when a sudden fire broke out. Due to the fire, the mountains in the area have worn a deserted look. Thousands of hectares of forest resources got burnt to ashes in the Malegaon area. </p>.<p>Due to the negligence of the forest department and increasing presence of smokers and drunkards, there have been several forest fire incidents in the last few days. Frequent mountain fires have led to fears of deforestation in the Trimbakeshwar area. Harsul, Malegaon, Ganeshgaon, and Rohila hills in Trimbakeshwar taluka are surrounded by natural beauty. </p><p>The forest resources of this area are flourishing. For the past three years, trees are getting planted in these areas by the state government and people’s representatives. Therefore, the people’s representatives took the initiative to inform that thousands and millions of trees have been planted on the hill and to take selfies. However, these forest resources are not being protected by the forest department, and even politicians are not coming forward. Some saplings were growing perfectly here. </p><p>Therefore, this part of the mountains has become green. But even before the planted trees fully grow, the forest's existence may come to an end due to wildfires. These fires start at night, and the locals find it difficult to extinguish the fires in the dark. </p><p>However, the forest department is often unaware of the fire. Every time, citizens inform about the fire and the forest department personnel rush to extinguish the fire on the hill a. Until then, however, many small trees are burned to ashes. According to the forest department, the fires in the hills of Rohila and Malegaon are caused by fires set by alcoholics and gangsters for cigarettes and similar items.</p><p> Then the question arises as to how these people set fire. Therefore, the forest department needs to take this into account and plan concrete measures. Environmentalists, including the forest department, need to take immediate action against those who party on the hill to protect the forest resources.</p>