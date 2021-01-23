Fire breaks out at NMC headquarter

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> A fire broke out suddenly at Shiv Sena leader's office, the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, headquarters of Nashik Municipal Corporation. While sanitizing the building, a fire broke out in the guest room of opposition leader Ajay Boraste’s office due to a short circuit. </p>.<p>The fire got contained on time as firefighters rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has appointed an inquiry committee of city engineer Sanjay Ghuge, superintending engineer (electric) S M Chavanke, and chief fire officer Sanjay Bairagi to probe the fire. The committee will table its reports in three days. </p><p>The Municipal Commissioner rejected allegations that a fire audit of the building was not conducted and out-of-date instruments. He also informed that training about handling fire resistance equipment to employees and security guards proved useful. The fire audit of the building has been conducted, he said. Sanitisation work started at Shiv Sena office in NMC’s Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan at 10 am on Friday. </p><p>All employees and corporators were barred from entering the office. Meanwhile, at around 11 a.m., while the work was in progress, the electric switchboard suddenly caught fire, causing the storeroom to catch fire. Sofa, fans, and some documents got burnt to ashes. The employees were rushed out as part of security.</p><p><strong>CM, Dy CM conduct enquiry</strong></p><p>After news of the fire at Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarter flashed on national news channels, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar contacted the Municipal Commissioner and took the information. The Chief Minister ordered the Municipal Commissioner to conduct a fire audit of all government buildings in the city. </p><p>District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also took the information and ordered the same. Meanwhile, Mayor Satish Kulkarni termed the fire incident unfortunate and informed that a probe is being conducted into the incident.</p>