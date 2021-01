NASHIK: A fire broke out at Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. According to the reports, the fire broke out at Shiv Sena group leader's cell. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Eyewitnesses state that a fire broke out suddenly while the employees were working in the office.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and douse the blaze with the help of two fire tenders. As per the preliminary estimates, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.