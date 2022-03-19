Fire at Ramshej

NASHIK: This year, the heat is raging in Nashik. During the month, fire incidents have increased in hilly regions of Brahmagiri, Chamarleni, Pandavleni, and other mountain areas area, and also twice in Ramshej, that caused severe damage to the environment and biodiversity.

This has hampered the forest emancipation campaign of the state government environment department and this campaign on paper has proved to be ineffective due to increasing incidents of deforestation.

For the second time within a month, a fire broke at Ramshej Fort. This time, the fire broke in the North and West side of the Ramshej. The fire reached the middle of the mountain on the western foothills of Ramshej and to the central part of the mountain and fort.

Forest Ranger Ashok Kale and his colleagues tried to stop the raging fire but as it was going to the west of the fort in the middle of the night. The shortage of manpower and lack of local help made it difficult to take control of the fire.

Meanwhile, thousands of acres of biodiversity, plants, seedlings, reptiles, wildlife, natural seeds, grass are burned to ashes causing irreparable damage to forests, ghats, forts.

Forest responsibility of everyone

It is observed that whenever a fire broke out in the forest, the local people hardly come for help or to put the fire to an end. At very rare moments it has been seen that the locals took an active part in such an emergency. Even though, the locals are the ones who are beneficiaries of the forest nearby them. People should understand that helping in such emergency situations is everyone's duty, not just responsibility.

"The fire was manmade. We tried to control the fire. For several hours our team was fighting to take control over fire. The fire broke out from West and Northside. We were short of hands. Then some youngsters from Nashik city came for our help. We urge people to help the Forest Department in such emergency situations." - Ashok Kale, Forest Ranger

Misconceptions

The Nashik district is mainly of tribal tehsils. The tribals in the district have misconception that after lightning up the grass on mountains, it increases the quality and ensures better yield next year. They say that it is better for their cattle as it is main source of fodder.

Poaching

The poaching in the Nashik district gets unnoticed as most of the poachers live in hilly deserted and isolated areas. The poachers mostly burn down the grasslands and forest areas for hunting wildlife mainly rabbits and wild boars. They are least concerned about nature while doing so.

Unemployment

The unemployment in these tribal areas had led these communities to turn back to hunting. Due to the loss of jobs and financial distress, the tribal communities which are mostly daily laborers and farm workers are not getting any employment. The unemployment which has increased after the Pandemic has increased hunting, fishing practices in these communities in the district.

Encroachment

Another important reason behind the forest fire is the encroachment over forest lands. The greedy human beings are destroying forest covers making it barren lands for encroachment. These practices mostly seem in Peth, Surgana, Umbarthan, and Trimbakeshwar forest ranges.

Trekking enthusiast

As the Pandemic leads to an increase in work from home culture, the so-called travelling enthusiasts are heading towards the forest in the district as there are getting more time for other activities. These trekking tourists knowingly or unknowingly harm nature on their way. Lightning up of campfires, cigarettes and other practices leads to forest fires, it’s increasing day by day.

Blind faith practices

Most of the time, it has been seen, that the forest fires occur mostly on the full moon or new moon. The blind faith practices are may lead to forest fires in the district.