Fire at a shop in city

NASHIK: A sudden fire broke out at Rahul Traders shop near Red Cross signal in Nashik city around 5 pm on Thursday. As soon as the flames started coming out, the citizens rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade jawans of the Municipal Corporation.

As per a detailed news report, a sudden fire broke out at Rahul Traders shop, situated in the building of Saraswati Vidyalaya. After citizens informed the fire brigade department, two fire tenders first arrived at the spot and fire brigade jawans extingished the fire after hard efforts.

A sudden short circuit occurred due to rainwater falling on the open DP, after which due to increase in electric voltage, the equipment in the shop caught fire and a fire broke out, informed the shopkeeper.