Fine over Rs 17 lakh recovered

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started to make preparations to get among the first top 10 cities in the Swachh Survekshan2021. It took action against those littering public places in the city and has recovered a fine of Rs 17.46 lakh in the last eight months. Nashik had performed well in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. The city was ranked 11th in the entire country in 2020. The preparations have begun for the inclusion of Nashik in the top ten clean cities in the country.</p>.<p>Subjects - Cases - Fines </p><p>Failure to segregate waste - 265 -1,70,100</p><p> Littering of public places - 342 - 3,72,520 </p><p>Littering of roads by pet animals - 40 - 10,440</p><p> Disposal of construction debris - 96 -1,89,640 </p><p>Use of banned plastic- 46 - 2,45,000 </p><p>Burning of waste - 6 - 30,000 </p><p>Disposal of biomedical waste - 2 - 15,000</p>