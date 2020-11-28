Financial condition of Deolali Cantonment Board improves

<p>DEOLALI CAMP: The condition of the Deolali Cantonment Board has improved in terms of revenue generation as the collection inched nearly between Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore recently. According to corporator Bhagwan Katariya, around Rs.1.5 crore is still needed to be collected.</p>.<p> Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cantonment Board had filed 128 cases in the court against those residents who had failed to pay taxes on time. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything was put on hold. There have been orders that no resident should be forced to pay taxes due to financial constraints being faced by the residents. While praising the work of CEO Ajay Kumar, Katariya said one of the hospitals was paying Rs 6,000 as yearly tax to the Board. </p><p>However, the CEO asked for a re-measurement of the property, and it came to light that the hospital had to pay ten times more than that actual tax. The Board then recovered additional tax from it. </p><p>Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme, the expenses of Covid-19 patients are being taken care of. The government is providing Rs.20,000 for each Covid-19 patient, thus reducing the financial burden of the Cantonment Board. These things have helped the Board in regaining the financial stability a little bit. </p><p>Speaking of roads, the condition of roads is improving as the potholes of some main roads were filled. The concerned contractors have been contacted and asked to better the condition of the road near the petrol pump of Deolali and the Anand Road. </p><p>All the roads will be in better condition by the second week of December. In the meeting, the army’s representatives said that the Anand Road mostly comes under MES. The details will get checked by the concerned department. However, the maintenance work will begin shortly. Residents expressed their happiness over this.</p>