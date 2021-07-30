Financial aid to orphans through the government scheme

NASHIK: Maharashtra Government’s Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched an important scheme to provide financial aid to children who lost one or both parents to Covid-19. Nashikities should lend a helping hand and ensure the benefits reach out to the orphans, stated MLA Saroj Ahire.

The government is providing monetary help to such children, but Nashik’s citizens have to ensure that the scheme's benefits reach the orphaned children. They need to lend a helping hand and fill the form link on behalf of the child. The monetary help will ensure a secure future and a comfortable life for the kid.

Box

Form link: https://forms.gle/CXBtgAdGj83hiKhQ6

Eligibility Criteria

Age group: 0 to 18 years

1) Children whose parents (father and mother) passed away due to Covid-19 on or after 1st March 2020 are eligible for the scheme.

2) Children whose one parent (father or mother) passed away due to Covid-19 and other due to some other reason on or after 1st March 2020 are eligible for this scheme.

3) Children whose one parent died before 1st March 2020, due to some reason and the other passed due to Covid-19 on or after 1st March 2020, are eligible for this scheme.