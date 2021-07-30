Financial aid to 24 Covid orphans

NASHIK: A review meeting of the Child Care and Protection Task Force chaired by District Collector Suraj Mandhare yesterday approved a fixed term deposit of Rs 5 lakh each to 24 orphaned children between the ages of 0 and 18 whose parents have died due to Corona virus infection. District Collector Mandhare has suggested that immediate financial assistance should be made available through the Child Care Fund for the care of children.

He was speaking at the meeting held in the central hall of the Collectorate. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Legal and Services Authority Judge Prasad Kulkarni, District Women and Child Development Officer Surekha Patil, Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr KR Srivastava, Municipal Health Officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje and Child Welfare Committee Chairman Shubhangi Belgaonkar were present.

Mandhare said, when surveying children who have lost one or both parents during the Corona period, the overall financial position of the children being cared for by their relatives should also be considered. Under this, relatives caring for orphaned children who are in dire financial straits should be counseled to keep them in the NGO run orphan home so that the holistic development of the child concerned can be ensured and their upbringing can be carried out properly.