Finally, city buses hit the road after 7 months

Nashik: Adhering to the rules like wearing of mask, use of sanitizer and social distancing, the passengers on Thursday boarded city buses after seven months of the service gap.



Nashik city bus service was off the road for the last seven months due to the pandemic. But now under Mission Begin Again, city buses have back on roads from Thursday. City buses in the city were off the road since March 23.



Seven months later, on October 22, the MSRTC buses have finally started hitting the roads. Altogether 20 buses, ten buses in the morning and another ten buses in afternoon ran yesterday. Depot manager Shubhangi Shirsath said that the number of buses plying on the roads will be increased as per the need.



The city bus service had come to a standstill since last seven months due to the lockdown. But now under Mission Begin Again, city buses ran on different routes from Nimani to on the routes of Nashik Road, Shramiknagar, Uttamnagar, Ambad, Vijaynagar and Pathardi village.



Urban bus service is an important component in the public transport system of the city. Through this bus facility, students, working class, citizens travel in the city on day to day basis. No decision was being taken about the start of city bus service by the local officials of ST Corporation. As a result, the citizens as well as the working class had to face inconvenience.



Taking into account the demand of passengers, ST had decided to start city bus service on six different routes in the city.