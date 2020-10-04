Final year exam of YCMOU from Oct 7

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>The final year examinations of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) are starting from 7th October. The exam will be conducted online and the university has completed the preparation for the exam.</p>.<p>The schedule of online examinations of various courses of the open university has been published on the website of the university. However, in the current situation, the examinations will be held in the published schedule and in addition, the examinations for the other disciplines will be informed separately after the examination, the university said. <br><br>In order to solve the problems encountered during the examination period, the study centers have set up one session one individuals appointment system. <br><br>The students have been appealed to take contact details of the person from the respective study center. The university has appealed to contact about the difficulties regarding the exam.<br><br>Candidates can check and download the YCMOU Time Table 2020. Visit the official website <ins><a href="https://www.ycmou.ac.in/" rel="nofollow">https://www.ycmou.ac.in/</a></ins>. On the home page, click on the Select Examination. A list of options will appear on the left side of the screen, Select the year. Click on notifications from the table of contents and download the timetable.<br><br>Meanwhile, the examinations of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) have started and the examinations for the postgraduate course have been conducted in 115 examination centers in the state from August 25 to 31. <br><br>The undergraduate examination will be held in two phases from October 26 to November 9 and November 21 to December 14.</p>