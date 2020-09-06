Final voter list on Sept 25

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>The election branch is working for the finalisation of voter list despite the crisis and the final voter list for the current year will be published on September 25.</p>.<p>The Election Branch has appealed to the first time voters to register their names by September 8. So far 65,000 new voters have been registered.<br><br>As the list will be published on September 25, the election department will be able to take a decision on the applications received for name deletion, migration or amendment with new registration till September 15.<br><br>Meanwhile, the continuous process of name registration will continue. </p><p>Therefore, even after September 8, the names of those whose applications will be received by the election department will not be registered in the list, but they will be registered with the administration.</p>