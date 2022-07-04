Final notices issued to 600 dilapidated buildings

NASHIK: With the onset of monsoon season, the risk factor surrounding the dilapidated buildings increases manifolds. An unfortunate accident doesn’t only cause financial losses; even people can lose their lives due to delayed action.

Therefore, Nashik Municipal Corporation issued notices to 1,117 dilapidated houses/buildings/wadas earlier in the city. Now, the corporation has issued final notices to owners of 600 dilapidated houses who refused to vacate the place after the first notice. Post the final notice, the corporation will take direct action with the aid of the police force. They will also cut water and power supply to these specific houses.

Two separate teams of town planning department are working on issuance of final notices to these houses, and so far, they have covered 600 such buildings. If citizens refuse to cooperate with the corporation, they will witness the power and water cuts to their buildings/houses.

Before the onset of every monsoon, Nashik Municipal Corporation issued notices to such buildings, wadas, or other constructions. However, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has warned of direct action against the stubborn owners. With the help of the police force, the corporation’s team will force the residents to vacate such houses if they don’t vacate the area after the issuance of the second notice.

As per the decision of the High Court, the police will evacuate these specific buildings without causing any loss of life.

Division-wise dilapidated buildings