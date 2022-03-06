Final municipal GBM likely next week

According to the Municipal Corporation Act, there is a prior period of seven days required before convening the GBM. This could make the forthcoming meet the last one of the ending five-year term.

The municipal GBM was called on February 17, 2022. An online meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Satish Kulkarni. At the beginning of the meeting, the members had demanded that the meet should be adjourned due to the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and other dignitaries. At this time, Mayor Kulkarni had adjourned the meeting by approving additional issues.

It is said that the GBM will be held next week and it will be the final of this 5-year term. The municipal administration is currently on alert mode. Guidance will also be sought from the government for various technical matters. The term of the Standing Committee of the Corporation expired on February 28, 2022. Two meetings were held on this day. After the administration took over some other things, including the Standing Committee Hall, the House closed at the second Standing Committee meeting on 28 February.