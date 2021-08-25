Final merit list to be published today

NASHIK: The admission process for the regular first round started from August 14 as the High Court has decided to cancel the CET examination for Class XI admission. Accordingly today the final list of first round will be displayed. The provisional list of the round first was published on August 23. The Central Online Admission Process is implemented every year in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati by the Eleventh Admission Control Committee under the Directorate of Secondary Education.

Students will be given admission in 24,750 seats of 58 colleges in Nashik city. With the abolition of CET, junior colleges will be given admission on the basis of tenth to eleventh marks. So far 22,413 students have registered their applications, 19,987 students have locked their confirmation process.

Applications of 19,782 registered students have been verified. About 16,753 students have filled option form. The final merit list will be published on August 25. Students will have to confirm admission between August 27 and 30. The process of the second round will start from August 31.

Admission process schedule

25-08-2021- Finalizing general final merit list.

25 to 26-08-2021- Time reserved for data processing.

Preparation of Merit list of eligible Candidates.

Audit of allocation by divisional CAP committees.

27-08-2021 - Display of Jr. College Allotment list for the round.

Display of allotted Jr. College details for admission in login.

Display of allotted students list in concerned college login.

Display of cut-off list for The Admission Round.

SMS to students.

27 to 30-08-2021 - Click (Proceed for admission) if ok with allotted Jr. College.

Confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by student.

Admission confirmation, rejection & admission cancellation at college login.

Quota admission process also continue (Management & minority).

Management quota seats can be surrendered.

Registration and Part-1 filling will continue for new applicants for next round.