Final meeting for election announcement?

After this meeting, the official announcement of the election will be made in August and voting and counting of votes are likely to be scheduled in September. The current executive board of the organisation is completing five years on August 14. As the election is expected to be announced earlier, the organisation published the final voter list. An arbitrator will be appointed to announce the institution’s elections. Adv Bakerao Baste, Adv Chaure, Adv Ashok Khutade, and Dr Dnyaneshwar Kajle are the names springing up for the institute’s representative.

The arbitrator will make the final decision regarding the election. An official advertisement will be placed in the newspaper to announce the election. The arbitrator will have the authority to announce the election programme, call for nominations and dispose of objections.

A final meeting of the executive board has been scheduled on Saturday (July 30) to decide on the appointment of an arbitrator, which is extremely important in view of the election.

