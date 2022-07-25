Final meeting for election announcement?

NASHIK: As per the sources, the final meeting of the executive board is scheduled on July 30, 2022, to decide on the five-year elections of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Shikshan Sansthan. The members and interested candidates of the entire district await the results.
After this meeting, the official announcement of the election will be made in August and voting and counting of votes are likely to be scheduled in September. The current executive board of the organisation is completing five years on August 14. As the election is expected to be announced earlier, the organisation published the final voter list. An arbitrator will be appointed to announce the institution’s elections. Adv Bakerao Baste, Adv Chaure, Adv Ashok Khutade, and Dr Dnyaneshwar Kajle are the names springing up for the institute’s representative.
The arbitrator will make the final decision regarding the election. An official advertisement will be placed in the newspaper to announce the election. The arbitrator will have the authority to announce the election programme, call for nominations and dispose of objections.
A final meeting of the executive board has been scheduled on Saturday (July 30) to decide on the appointment of an arbitrator, which is extremely important in view of the election.
After this meeting, the election will be announced in August’s first week. The election is likely to be scheduled in September,
The ruling and opposition panels have started holding rallies even before the announcement of the election. As the campaign’s momentum has increased along with the monsoon season, the atmosphere has begun to stir with accusations and counter-accusations. The buildings constructed by the organisation are being inaugurated by the ruling group.
Also, names of persons who have contributed to the institution’s establishment are being forwarded to schools and colleges. Candidates are being screened by opposition groups by holding meetings and gatherings in every taluka. Therefore, the atmosphere of the election is seen to be heated during the rainy season.