Fill potholes immediately: Dr Pulkundwar

NASHIK: Newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar yesterday ordered concerned civic authorities to fix potholes in the city immediately to prevent accidents and ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The rains for the last fifteen days have exposed road conditions in the city. Taking cognizance of the surfacing potholes, the municipal commissioner has ordered repairs and fixing of potholes at all such places. Dr Pulkundwar held a review meeting. the potholes and dangerous wadas in the city and sought information from the disaster management team considering the possibility of rain in the coming days.