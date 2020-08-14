FIFA U-17 Women’s WC: England, Germany & Spain book tickets

New Delhi

UEFA have confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be played in India in 2021.

The final round of UEFA U-17 Women’s Championship has been cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Three teams with the highest coefficient ranking have been confirmed as the participants in the World Cup. These three teams will join India, Korea DPR, Japan and New Zealand – who have already qualified for the tournament slated to be held from February 17 to March 7 next year.

Meanwhile, Asia’s upcoming qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup have been postponed to next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the entire world.

“In light of the current COVID-19 situation in many countries, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have jointly decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November 2020, will be rescheduled to 2021,” AFC said in a statement on Wednesday.