Festive bailout for 93,000 ST employees

NASHIK: Since the state government sanctioned Rs 231.30 crore from Manav Vikas Mission, around 93,000 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers will receive their pending pay since September. For irregular wages for MSRTC employees, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was chastised. In the State, 26 workers have died by suicide in the last 18 months.

Employees have also protested to demand regular pay. Girl students can free travel from their villages to school under the program. The project’s cost is covered by the state. However, the govt hasn’t released any money to MSRTC since 2013-14. MSRTC received Rs 197.58 crore in May 2021 out of its outstanding dues, with the remaining Rs 231.30 crore due soon.