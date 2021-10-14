Fencing championship from Oct 16

NASHIK: On behalf of Nashik District Fencing Association and in collaboration with District Sports Officer's Office, Nashik, a fencing competition for senior group men and women and a selection test has been organized on Saturday (October 16, 2021).

These competitions will be held at the training center of the District Sports Officer's Office at Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium in Nashik. The competitions will start at 10:00 a.m.

The championship will be held from October 18 to 22 for the players selected from the tournament. After that, the Nashik women's and men's team will participate in the Maharashtra State Championship to be held at Kolhapur from October 23 to 25, 2021, said coach and district secretary Raju Shinde and working president Uday Khare.

Government guidelines will be followed during this competition. The venue will not be overcrowded, face masks and sanitizers will be used from time to time, said Shinde. However, players from the Nashik district are being urged to be present at the venue on Saturday.