Fees to visit Kalika Mandir in Navratri

NASHIIK: A joint meeting of Kalika Mandir Sansthan Police Administration and Municipal Administration was held at Kalika Mandir Hall. In this, the temple administration decided to keep a token system of one hundred rupees for entering the temple. The temples have been allowed to open since October 7 as per the state government order and the Navratri festival is starting on the same day.

Against this backdrop, a meeting was held to discuss the measures to be taken by the police administration to prevent congestion in the Kalika temple area as the Corona restrictions are still in place to prevent the spread of Corona among the citizens.

The police administration had appealed for a token system to prevent crowds in the temples at this time. The temple administration has decided to charge Rs 100 for entering the temple. Devotees visiting the temple are instructed by the temple administration to take all necessary Covid measures and fully abide by the Covid rules.

Demand to cancel fees

The Charity Commissioner should immediately cancel the decision to ask for Rs 100 for Kalika Mandir Darshan. Such a demand has been made by Uttamrao Ugale of Bharatiya Janata Party. He said in a statement , “Im deeply saddened to read the news. In a state like Maharashtra, which is marching as a pro-Hindu party, the poor people are also deprived of darshan.”

The government should immediately order the trustees of this organization to reverse this decision. And stop looting from the pockets of the poor. Ugle also clarified that the local administration should be given appropriate orders to take appropriate measures in terms of Covid.