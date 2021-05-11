Fees to be paid in four installments

The AICTE has received complaints from various technical education institutes that teachers’ salaries are not paid on time, they are paid only half of it, and college students are being asked to pay fees on time. Against this backdrop, AICTE issued these instructions to educational institutions. The instructions will remain in place until the current pandemic situation is brought under control. The Corona cases are increasing in the country. The financial situation of many has deteriorated.

Therefore, it has been clarified that all colleges, educational institutes of vocational courses should give parents time to pay the fees to the students in three to four stages and the instructions in this regard should be displayed on the official website of the educational institutes as well as on the official website. It is the sole responsibility of the educational institutes to pay the teachers on time and no complaints will be lodged against them, the AICTE said. Apart from this, many students in rural areas do not have access to the internet during this period, so institutions in the area should allow students to use the WiFi service.