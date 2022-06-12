Feeding fresh food for healthier life

With images of lean meat, colourful vegetables, and whole foods on bags of kibble, you would think that kibble contains all of the natural nutrients your dog needs, right?

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Cooked at such high temperatures, all of the natural nutrients in kibble are destroyed, and manufacturers have to add artificial and/or supplemental vitamins back into the food for it to be considered “full and balanced.” That’s why giving your dog even just a little bit of fresh food can be so transformative to their health — they will be getting true benefits from every ingredient!

Whether you’ve decided to switch your pooch to a 100% fresh diet or are planning to introduce a fresh dog food topper to their standard kibble, your dog’s body will experience some changes no matter what. Here’s everything you can expect to see after adding any amount of fresh food to your dog’s diet.

Increased Energy Levels

Do you feel like taking a nap after eating fast food? That’s how your dog feels after eating a bowl of kibble. With so many preservatives and additives to digest, your dog’s body is doing a lot of work! By adding fresh ingredients to their diet, you’re giving them a boost of easily digestible, natural vitamins and minerals from whole foods that their body will absorb and in turn, give them a more sustainable energy source!

More excitement at mealtime

Have a picky dog? The struggle to find food that your dog will eat may be over! By topping your dog’s kibble with fresh food kibbles they will certainly be more interested in mealtime. Who can blame them — would you want to eat the same processed food for every single meal? We wouldn’t!

Odourless poops

Yes, we said it! When you feed fresh kibbles, your doggy waste bags will get odourless. Dogs weren’t built to digest the unnatural ingredients found in standard kibble — just like human bodies weren’t built to eat junk food 365 days a year. Fresh food kibbles are filled with natural fibre sources that will keep their bowel movements as regular as they should be.

It’s worth noting that your dog may experience some softer stools, including diarrhoea, the first few days after starting a fresh food kibble diet due to the sudden change in food. While you can normally prevent this by following a slow food transition plan, it’s prone to happen either way because kibble and fresh food kibbles are so different in dogs’ digestive systems. If your dog’s diarrhoea doesn’t seem to go away after a few days, it’s time to visit the vet.

Shinier coat

Does your dog have rashes, a dry coat, and/or persistent itchiness? It may be coming from the large amounts of processed ingredients in their kibble, which doesn’t give dogs the fats and oils their coat needs. After switching to fresh food kibbles, your dog gets essential nutrients, such as fatty acids, that naturally improve skin and coats over time; probably over a year.

Better breath

Many dogs develop bad breath because plaque builds up on their teeth, which eventually may turn into tartar and lead to periodontal disease. However, another common reason for bad breath is because kibble isn’t sitting well in a dog’s stomach. Fresh food kibbles, like rice, chicken, egg, soyabean, corn etc all of which are commonly found in fresh dog food kibbles can help combat bad breath.

Healthier weight

It’s well known that fresh foods are healthier for you than potato chips. Well, it’s the same for dogs! Your dog’s kibble likely contains dozens of fillers, additives, dyes, and preservatives. Adding freshly produced kibbles and natural protein sources to your dog’s diet will help them achieve and maintain a healthy weight—which is linked to longer lifespans.

Long-term benefits

Lower chances of cancer And diseases like kidney failure, liver failure and heartworms caused due to long feeding of highly processed kibbles with chemical preservatives and pesticides.

A 2005 study by Purdue University found that adding freshly made kibbles to a dog’s diet decelerated cancer cell growth by over 70%. Additionally, it’s been shown that dogs who eat freshly made kibbles with natural preservatives three times a week have lower rates of urinary bladder carcinomas.

Fewer trips to vet

Once your dog starts eating fresh food kibbles all of the natural nutrients, vitamins, etc., start coming together to give your dog better overall health. Your dog will have a stronger immune system, and you’ll have fewer last-minute reasons to visit the vet!

Improved Joints

Unfortunately, dog food labelled as being for dogs with joint pain doesn’t always mean anything. Common fillers, such as grain by-products, can be harmful to dogs’ joints and may lead to more inflammation. Additionally, many dogs experiencing arthritis are overweight, so a non-nutritious diet may be making a negative impact on their joints. Incorporating fresh dog food into your dog’s diet can work wonders on their bodies, particularly if they include the following foods, which are all great ingredients for dog joints: yams, salmon, cranberries, carrots, and red delicious apples, quinoa, and kale. It would even be helpful to simply buy those ingredients from the store, cook them in your kitchen, and add them to your dog’s kibble! Any little bit helps. Rather find out where you can get fresh dog food kibbles are available in your area that would make your work easier.

Longer Lifespan

Giving your dog fresh food quite literally adds more years to your life together. Research has shown that fresh dog food is linked to a 20% longer lifespan.

Different seasons different food

When you keep feeding your dog the same process kibbles with a high level of chemicals it leads to different health issues as mentioned above. Why not feed your dog food that suits its digestive system according to the seasons. As we humans aren’t able to digest high protein food during summers and feel hungry with a less protein diet during winters. Your dog also faces the same digestive issues if he is fed with not required protein intake in different seasons. Fresh food kibbles are what you need to replace in your dogs’ bowls.

-Rakshita Kulkarni, Animal Activist