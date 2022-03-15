Feeding birds this summer

NASHIK: To provide relief to birds from the scorching heat, Baragaon Pimpri Gram Panchayat has hung up bird feeders in their village area at various locations. With this initiative, Baragaon Pimpri Gram Panchayat of Sinnar Tehsil, Nashik, has become the first gram panchayat in the state to launch this initiative.

During the Akhand Harinam week in the village, Chaitanya Maharaj Wadekar spoke on the importance of providing food grains and water to birds. Akrur Maharaj Sakhare, in his kirtan, stated serving birds and animals is equivalent to serving God.

The initiative was recently inaugurated by Chaitanya Maharaj, former MLA Rajabhau Waje, Akrur Maharaj. Sarpanch Sandhya Vijay Katke and Deputy Sarpanch Yogesh Gorade implemented the initiative ‘One step towards nature conservation, one step towards animal and birds’.

Under the initiative, food grains and water are being provided to the birds in the village. Katke donated a 1000 litre water tank, members Shila Ugale and Anil Ugale donated a washbasin at their own expense. Manisha Ugale and Avinash Kalambe donated water jugs at the initiative’s launch. Gram Panchayat members and villagers were present at the occasion.