Fear of President’s Rule in State: Home Minister

NASHIK: There is a conscious effort to disrupt or destabilize law and order in the state. They are now trying to impose President’s Rule in the state. But, that is not possible. The police will control the situation. The action taken by the police against the Rana couple yesterday (24th) is as per the rules. Also, Kirit Somaiya did not have to go to the police station. A relative or lawyer must go to visit the detainee, thus said State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. He was speaking at a press conference.

“Opposition has been trying since the Maha Vikas Aghadi came to power in the state. Now there is an attempt to impose presidential rule. The action taken by the police against the Rana couple is as per the rules. The police are conducting a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Opposition is being held tomorrow (April 25) and the issue of Raj Thackeray’s meeting and loudspeakers will be discussed. MNS president has also been invited, he said.

Also, there is always resentment in the transfer of senior police officers. I wanted to reconsider the transfer. Talking about the attack on NCP President Sharad Pawar’s residence, he said that the police had input on the attack. But, there were difficulties in coordination. Those found guilty have been suspended.

Biggest hostel for students to come up in Mumbai

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the state government will set up the biggest hostel for students of all communities in Mumbai. This hostel will come up on the three-acre land belonging to the State Higher and Technical Education Department in suburban Bandra, he said.

“Students from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI), economically backward classes, all castes and communities will be given admission in this hostel,” Pawar told the gathering at a programme to dedicate the Matoshree Girls Hostel, built by the Higher and Technical Education Department, under late Yashwantrao Chavan Birth Centenary Year Project.