FDA’s Food Safety Week begins

NASHIK: The Food Safety Week has been organised Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in city. The week and first workshop under it was inaugurated at its Nashik office from on September 6. The workshop was inaugurated by Chandrasekhar Salunke, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration. The workshop was organised for sweets and farsan manufacturers. The FDA organises such workshop every year for Food Business Operators (FBO) before festival season.

The Ganeshotsav brings different food items in market and festive season begins, in such condition to avoid spoiling of food items in rainy days, training is given to FBOs by FDA. It is organized with a view to getting safe food. In these two workshops about 80 professionals attended the sessions and learned basic hygienes for FBOs. In this meeting, Joint Commissioner Chandrasekhar Salunke and Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Parlikar provided guidance.

Yogesh Deshmukh and Amit Raskar also gave a detailed presentation on the care and vigilance to be taken by the producers and confectioners while dealing in food items as well as the provisions under the Food Safety Standards Act. To make this workshop a success, Mahendra Choradia of Bhagar Association Nashik and Deepak Chaudhary of Sweets Producers and Vendors Association and their members cooperated. The meeting was chaired by Food Safety Officer RD Suryavanshi and Sandeep Deore, Tamboli and AR Dabhade were present.

Fourteen points for FBOs golden rules