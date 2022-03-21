Father-son create history

NASHIK: Anshul Kale and Vaijnath Kale, a father and son duo from Nashik, have made history with their unique achievement. The 7 years and 11 months old Anshul has climbed the Kilimanjaro Peak of Tanzania a country in Africa Continent, without artificial oxygen support along with his father.

Everester Anand Bansode’s 360 Explorer has made history after supporting Africa’s highest peak expedition of the father-son duo. At 8.15 am, on March 18, the father-son duo set a world record by hoisting the Indian flag on the summit of Kilimanjaro.

Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in the African country of Tanzania at 19,341 feet above sea level. He has carried out this expedition with great care in the midst of temperatures below zero, hasty winds, steep climbs, snowfall.

They had started climbing the peak on March 13. The duo is being lauded from all levels for setting such a unique and proud record for the country. In the near future, Anshul Kale will be climbing the highest peaks in Europe and Australia through 360 Explorer and his dream is to climb the seven highest summits in the world.

"Initially, it was scary because of the bad weather. But we climbed this peak, we were afraid, but we succeeded. We were able to complete this campaign with the support of our parents and everyone." -Anshul Kale (youngest climber)