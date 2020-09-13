FASTag becomes mandatory for renewal of vehicle insurance

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>The government has made FASTag mandatory for renewal for insurance of four-wheeler. This will be implemented from April 1, 2021. </p>.<p>The Union Transport and Highways Ministry introduced electronic toll collection (ETC) system in 2016. FASTag has been made mandatory for new vehicles since December, 2017.</p><p>FASTag had been made mandatory to recover toll at toll nakas across the country to reduce vehicle queues at toll nakas. This is being implemented since December 15.</p><p>Only a single lane will be reserved at toll nakas for those vehicles which do not have FASTag. Others lanes are being kept opened for FASTag vehicles. A facility of return toll is not being provided to those vehicles without FASTag.</p><p>Now FASTag has been made mandatory for renewal of vehicle insurance. It has also been made to have valid PUC for renewal of vehicle insurance. This has been made compulsory following directives of the Supreme Court.</p>