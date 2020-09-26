Farmers worried over crop damage
Pruning of grape farms postponed

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Due to heavy rains in the district for the last eight days, crops like maize, soybean, onion seedlings, vegetables have been severely damaged. The pruning of grape farms has also be...

