Farmers worried over crop damage

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>Due to heavy rains in the district for the last eight days, crops like maize, soybean, onion seedlings, vegetables have been severely damaged. The pruning of grape farms has also been delayed. As a result, farmers are worried as they are losing their hard-earned crops.</p>.<p>From last year, it was raining heavily in the Nashik region. This year too, the rains continued in the district from the beginning of the monsoon till the end. At present, tomato season is in progress in Niphad tehsil and due to stagnant water in the field, tomato harvesting is being disrupted and the crops have started rotting on a large scale.</p>.<p>Immediate action demanded from administration</p>.<p>Flood for the first time</p>