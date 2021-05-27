Farmers, workers stage agitation

NASHIK: Farmers and workers on Wednesday staged agitation to press for that preparations should be made to deal with the possible third wave of Covid19 should be prepared and to make an arrangement that the common man should not have to pay for the treatment. Workers and farmers cooperated during the two waves of the Covid-19.

However, due to a lack of careful planning by the central and state governments, the death toll has risen. As both governments failed to make proper planning, people in large numbers have died. Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) also demanded to provide a kit having 14 essential commodities to the citizens on the lines of Kerala, to implement the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for all, to pay full payment of lockdown period to workers and others.

The agitation was started by the farmers on May 26 to demand the immediate repeal of the three agricultural laws. As some farmers lost their lives during the agitation, farmers observed Black Day in protest. The government announced financial assistance of Rs. 1500 for rickshaw drivers, domestic workers and construction workers.

As this assistance has not yet reached their account, will these workers get it after they die? Dr Karad questioned. The government should immediately transfer Rs 1500 to the workers’ account, it was demanded District president Sitaram Thombre, Santosh Kakade, Kalpana Shinde and other office bearers were present on this occasion.