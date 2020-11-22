Farmers will benefit from paddy procurement centres: Zirwal

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The purchase of paddy under the Minimum Support Price will benefit the farmers. The basic facilities required by the farmers near this centre will also be made available soon, said Narhari Zirwal, Deputy Speaker, State Assembly.</p>.<p>He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of paddy procurement centre under the MSP scheme at Karanjali in Peth taluka. Director and MLA of Maharashtra Co-operative Tribal Development Corporation Sunil Bhusara, Zilla Parishad member Bhaskar Gavit, Regional Manager of Tribal Development Corporation Jairam Rathod, Deputy Manager Rohit Bansode, Tehsildar Sandeep Bhosale and villagers were present.</p><p>Speaking further, Deputy Speaker Zirwal said, the farmer grows food grains in the field, however the fluctuations in rates can cause a loss to the farmer. However, due to the support price, the farmers will get a guaranteed price for their produce; at the same time the money earned from the sale of agricultural produce will be credited to the account of the concerned farmer.</p><p>The corporation will not buy paddy below the support price and farmers should also not sell it to other traders below the MSP. That means there will be no financial loss to the farmers, he said. The question of rice mills is always present. For this, a decision will be taken soon at the senior level in consultation with the departments of cooperation, food and civil supplies, cooperative societies and related organisations in Peth taluka. Corona has slowed down development; but the state government is now slowly starting development work at all levels.</p><p>Although the cases of Corona have decreased, it has not been completely eradicated. So everyone needs to be careful. A second wave of Corona is expected. He also said that the district administration is fully prepared in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sunil Bhusara said that basic facilities will be provided to the farmers at the place of paddy procurement centre. The state government has also started development work now. The state government has made strenuous efforts to prevent the spread of Corona. Khawati scheme will also be launched soon and those who are in good financial condition should not take advantage of this scheme, appealed MLA Bhusara. </p><p>Regional Manager Jairam Rathore while giving information said that as the farmers are being fully informed about the new schemes of the Corporation regarding the purchase of paddy, the purchase of paddy under the scheme has been increasing in Nashik district for the last 3 years. Cash transactions are now being done entirely online in the farmer’s bank account.</p><p>At present, a total of 25 centres are being set up in eight talukas of the district. The guaranteed price of paddy in the base centre at karanjali is rs. 1888, the rate of ordinary paddy is rs. 1868, hybrid sorghum is rs. 2620, maldandi sorghum (rs. 2640), maize (rs. 1850), millet (rs. 2150) while the price of nagli is rs. 3295, informed by Regional Manager Jairam Rathore.</p>