Farmers will benefit from paddy procurement centres: Zirwal
Deshdoot Times

Farmers will benefit from paddy procurement centres: Zirwal

Farmers should also not sell it to other traders below the MSP
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
farmers
Peth Taluka
State Government
paddy cultivation
minimum support price msp
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com