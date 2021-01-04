Farmers’ wait getting longer

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A month has passed since Diwali, and over two lakh farmers in the district are still deprived of compensatory aid due to heavy rains. Out of 3,66,000 rain-hit farmers, only 1,62,000 farmers have received excess rainfall assistance. </p>.<p>The district administration has not yet received a balance of Rs 132 crore from the government to deposit the aid into the accounts of affected farmers. The district that had witnessed dry spells in June and July last year; was with heavy rains in August and September. </p><p>Although there was no flood situation in the district, however many crops were damaged by heavy rains. Onion, maize, paddy, sorghum, and soybean were among the major crops affected by heavy rainfall. Along with these, vegetables were also hit. The farmer was in trouble as his standing crop flattened. The state government had promised Rs 10,000 per hectare and Rs 25,000 for orchards as financial assistance after completing the assessment of crop damage and had promised to deposit the money into the farmers’ accounts before Diwali. </p><p>As many as 3,66,830 farmers were affected due to heavy rains in the district. The administration had completed the panchnama and sent a proposal of Rs 242 crore for compensation. Accordingly, after Diwali, Rs 110 crore was transferred to the district administration. The aid was credited to the accounts of 1.62 lakh farmers. </p><p>However, the administration is yet to receive the remaining Rs 132 crore. For this, 2.04 lakh farmers are waiting for help. The Diwali of the affected farmers turned sour as they were deprived of help. The Corona crisis is said to be delaying the receipt of aid as the government coffers are in shambles.</p>