Farmers wait for long-promised relief

Barring a financial aid of Rs 11 lakh against loss of livestock, the distressed farmer is still waiting for compensation from state government even though assessment of damage has been completed.



A relief of Rs 3 crore had been sought by the district administration from the government to compensate against the damages caused by the cyclonic storm.



There is a delay in getting help from the government. Although the farmers have got some relief due to the loss of livestock, the losses arising out of crops and orchards damage are yet to be compensated.



The Cyclone Nisarga which had lashed the district on June 3, severely damaged more than 475 raw and concrete houses and standing crop affecting farmers and claiming lives of over 73 small and big cattle.



The cyclone had severely affected 776 farmers in 91 villages, damaging crop on 530 hectares.

The standing maize crop had suffered the most. The district administration has sought relief from the government seeking compensation to the extent of damage.



As per the estimated damage report, the maize crop has suffered damage on 256.60 hectares, sugarcane on 31.60 hectares, vegetables on 140.50 and orchard on 46.70 hectares of land.



Crops of maize, onion, pomegranates, sugarcane, tomatoes and vegetables were flattened completely,

badly hitting tehsils of Nashik, Sinnar, Niphad and Igatpuri, while poultry farms, polyhouses and onion sheds also had sustained heavy damages.



The cyclone-hit farmers are waiting for relief from the government.