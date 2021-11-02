Farmers to get relief before Diwali

NASHIK: Farmers affected by heavy rains in the district have received assistance from the government at the taluka level, of which Yeola has received Rs. 41.43 lakh assistance.

Officials in all the talukas should sweeten the Diwali of the farmers who are known as the breadwinners of lakhs, by crediting the aid into the farmers’ bank accounts before Diwali. Such instructions have been given by the Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a new office at Yeola Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Adarsul sub-market yesterday. On this occasion, Bhujbal said that the last two years have been difficult due to Corona. Now, work has resumed at a brisk pace. But the necessary steps are being taken to curb the rise of cases. Citizens should also cooperate with due care.

The Guardian Minister also said that the Mathadi workers have played an important role in preventing food and grain shortages during the crisis period. He said the revenue collected in the market committee should be spent for the development and benefit of farmers. The best way is to collect revenue and spend generously for the farmers. Everyone needs to be very aware and work.

A large amount of GST is pending with the central government and the amount due to the state government will be received by the State when times come, but development work is being done, will continue in the future stating this, Guardian Minister Bhujbal has given heartfelt Diwali wishes to the farmers and citizens.

MLA Narendra Darade, SDM Sopan Kasar, Zilla Parishad Agriculture Chairman Sanjay Bankar, Market Committee Administrative Chairman Vasant Pawar, Former Zilla Parishad President Radhakisan Sonawane were present.