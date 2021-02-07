Farmers stage chakka jam across district

Nashik: A ‘rasta roko’ was staged at different places across the district on Saturday as part of the ‘chakka jam’ protest called by farmer bodies agitating at borders of New Delhi against the three new farm laws.

Chakka Jam was staged by Chhava Krantiveer Sena and Kisan Sabha at Chandori Chowfuli on Aurangabad highway. The agitation was led by Karan Gaikar, founder of Chhava Krantiveer Sena, Raju Desale, state secretary of Kisan Sabha and Shivaji More.

At Sinnar Phata in Nashik Road, the agitation was led by leaders Datta Gaikwad, Nivrutti Aringale and Ashok Khalkar representing Bahujan Shetkari Sanghatana, while at Niphad, rasta roko was staged by Swabhimani Shetakari Sanghatan on Nashik-Aurangabad road.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.