Farmers should send sugarcane produce to NaSaKa: MP Godse

DEOLALI CAMP: The crushing season is in full form at the Nashik Co-operative Sugar Factory as the season is about to conclude. The factory became functional in adverse conditions after putting in a lot of effort. Therefore, due to the shortage of sugarcane workers, farmers should send their sugarcane crops directly to the sugar factory for the crushing. They will be paid for the harvesting and transportation cost, appealed MP Hemant Godse.

After remaining shut for nine and a half years, MP Hemant Godse and his associates, with the help of a private company, repaired the machines within a month and a half and made them functional for the crushing season.

As the crushing season is set to conclude in the state, the NaSaKa workers are functioning day and night to prevent any loss to NaSaKa farmers. However, due to the shortage of manpower, the factory can’t visit each farm and cater to the farmers individually.

Therefore, the farmers should transport their produce to the factory, and they will be paid for the harvesting and transportation. MP Hemant Godse has appealed to all the farmers to cooperate with the factory’s work and turn this crushing season into a successful one.