Farmers should get onion subsidy: Bhuse

Nashik

Onion growers have got a big relief and the process has started to disburse onion subsidy to the farmers. The work of ‘uploading’ the lists on the website of ICICI Bank to deposit Rs 435 crore 61 lakh 23 thousand 578 into the bank accounts of 1 lakh 72 thousand 152 farmers of the district by the Deputy Registrar’s Office of the Cooperative Department was continued till late on Wednesday. This is done by the secretary and staff of the market committees along with the staff.

District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse has appealed to the farmers to contact the concerned authorities if the onion producing farmers are deprived of this help or face any technical difficulties.

Minister Bhuse has also given instructions to the concerned machinery that farmers should not be deprived of help. Due to this, the farmers of the district will not be deprived of the subsidy. The subsidy will be given to the farmers in two phases and the second installment will also be credited into the farmers’ bank accounts soon. If the correct account number is not available, the officials have also been instructed to get the correct account number by contacting the concerned farmers.

In order to provide relief to the onion producing farmers, the state government has announced the aid to the farmers, according to which the aid will be credited into the farmers’ bank accounts.