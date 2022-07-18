Farmers should apply for crop insurance by July 31: Sonawane

District superintendent agriculture officer Vivek Sonwane has appealed that the farmers should submit applications by July 31 to avail of the scheme’s benefits. Under this scheme, rice, sorghum, bajri, ragini, maize, groundnut, soybean, bitter gourd, moong, urad, tur, cotton and onion crops have been included in the insurance cover during the Kharif season. HDFC Ergo Insurance Company Ltd Mumbai has been appointed for this purpose.

To reduce insurance premium burden on farmers, the insurance premium for farmers for the Kharif season has been fixed at 2 percent and cash crops at 5 percent. This scheme has been made voluntary for borrowers and non-borrower farmers for notified crops in notified areas. However, it will be mandatory for borrower farmers to report the same to the concerned bank or lending institution.

Under this scheme, reduction in crop production due to natural fire, lightning, hailstorm, cyclone, flood, drought, landslide, lack of rain, pest and disease during the period from sowing to harvesting have been included in the risk factors.

This crop insurance will also provide protection against loss due to non-sowing or planting of crops due to adverse weather conditions, post-harvest loss of crops, and loss due to localised natural calamities. Also, while submitting the insurance proposal to the bank to participate in the scheme, all non-borrowers and borrower farmers must submit a copy of the bank account book with their Aadhaar card, crop sowing self-declaration letter, and a xerox of Aadhaar card.

Farmers should contact their nearest Sarkar Seva Kendra or bank to pay crop insurance. Also, for more information on the scheme, farmers should contact the office of agricultural assistant, agricultural supervisor, circle agricultural officer, and taluka agricultural officer.

Crop - Insurance amt (per ha) - Insurance premium