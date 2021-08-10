Farmers seek NOC from the forest department

NASHIK: The forest dwellers have sought NOC from forest department to get electricity supply for agriculture purpose through the restricted forest land area. “Give no objection certificate (NOC) to the villagers, farmers of Rankheda and Chandora in the district for connection of electricity for agriculture through the forest land,” demanded Zilla Parishad Women and Child Welfare Chairperson Ashwini Aher.

The villagers have also made a statement to Deputy Forest Conservation Officer Nashik (East Division) Tushar Chavan. The government has owned forest lands from Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers (under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act 2006/2008 and amended rules 2012). These lands are in the entire forest area. Forest dwellers are trying to cultivate horticulture by digging wells in the fields.

However, due to non-availability of electricity, there is a huge shortage of water for agriculture. As a result, even with hard work, tribal landowners cannot harvest for subsistence. In a statement to Tushar Chavan, Deputy Forest Conservation Officer, Nashik (East Division), it was demanded that the Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers in Rankheda and Chandora should be given electricity connection through the forest boundaries.

Forest dwellers Vishwanath Chavan, Dnyaneshwar Ahire, Mangrul Sarait, Bhaurao Sarait, Dadabhau Ahire, Tatyasaheb Chavan, Pannalal Dhivare, Babasaheb Gaikwad, Bapu Sonawane, Tulshiram Mengal, Somnath Bangare, Balu Bangare, Madhav Dhivare, Dattuvri and Dattu Surve were present.